Gabrielle Union and Husband Dwyane Wade Announce His and Hers Pop-Up Shop

When it comes to Hollywood’s most stylish pairs, actress Gabrielle Union and her NBA star husband Dwyane Wade are fixtures at the top of the list. (They also happen to have a shoe vault in their house.) Now, PEOPLE has learned exclusively that the two will soon be giving fans a chance to shop just like they do.

The pair, who tied the knot in August of 2014 and have been lighting up red carpets together ever since, have teamed up with online retailer Fancy.com to launch “D&G: A His and Hers Pop-Up Fancy Experience” in New Orleans during the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend. The event offer fans a chance to snag products from their personal lines as well as a few of the couple’s favorite things. ”

“I am so excited to be the first actress to partner with Fancy on this pop-up shop during NBA All Star-Weekend and that I get to participate in this alongside my husband,” Union says in an exclusive statement announcing the upcoming event. “I can’t wait to showcase some of my favorite things.” Adds Wade, “I am excited to partner with my wife and curate a collection of our favorite items for NBA All-Star Weekend fans.”

Among items like select styles from his favorite shoe line Li-Ning and products from one of her favorite skincare lines Valmont, the pop-up will also mark the debut of the Being Mary Jane star’s highly anticipated new haircare line Flawless. “I want women who have textured hair to have great hair days,” Union previously told WWD of the reasoning behind creating her Flawless products.

And as the two plan to attend the event, shoppers may just get to see the couple’s coordinating style up close. “We love the fact that we’re both into [fashion],” Wade previously told PEOPLE of their ever-evolving style. Added Union, “It’s a cool, positive thing, [and] the more time we spent around each other it just sort of grew organically out of that.”

The power couple’s pop-up shop will be open Feb. 17 – 19 at the International House Hotel in New Orleans.

