5 Valentine's Day Lingerie Pieces Every Curvy Girls Needs, According to Gabi Gregg

Gabi Gregg's Top 5 Lingerie Picks for Valentine's Day

"Confidence and self love is the most important part of shopping," Gregg exclusively tells InStyle. "Lingerie is a fun addition that can definitely assist in feeling great, but confidence is sexy regardless of what you're wearing. Also, don't get stuck in the idea that lingerie is only for a partner, I love buying and wearing lingerie for myself. You deserve to feel good for you!"

"And remember to invest in yourself," Gregg adds. "If you're busty, quality bras are important because you want options that are not only cute, but also will withstand the test of time."

Ahead, shop the five best pieces of lingerie to enhance those gorgeous curves. No matter if you choose something sweet or sultry, one of these picks is sure to make you feel and look incredible.