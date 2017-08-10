A 'Dream Come True' & a 'Dirrty' Halloween: Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner Shares Highlights from Her Last Year
Fred Leighton's Most Memorable Red Carpet Jewelry Moments
The late jeweler was a favorite of stars like Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
Fred Leighton
The jeweler to the stars who curated and designed gorgeous antique mega-carat pieces passed away on July 26 in Manhattan at the age of 85. While Leighton may not have been immediately recognizable by sight, his jewelery certaintly was as it regularly graced A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Gwyneth Paltrow on one red carpet after the next. He specialized in Art Deco, Art Nouveau, Victorian, Indian Mughal, royal jewels and 18th century shipwreck emeralds making him a go-to purveyor of show-stopping one-of-a-kind jewelery for the 1%.
Nicole Kidman
The actress has long been loyal to the antique jewelery purveyor, here wearing a pair of dramatic diamond drop earrings to the 2003 Met Gala.
Elle Fanning
At the 2017 Met Gala, the actress wore an Art Deco bandeau headband from Fred Leighton which is convertible and can be worn as a bracelet, featuring 32 carats of aquamarines and 15 carats of diamonds.
Salma Hayek
For the 2017 Oscars, Hayek chose an antique diamond laurel leaf headband weighing in at 27 carats, plus 9-carat antique diamond chandelier earrings and a 9-carat 18th century diamond button cluster ring, all Fred Leighton, of course.
Sarah Jessica Parker
The Sex and the City star added a dose of diamonds to her punk-themed ensemble at the 2013 Met Gala, opting for a Fred Leighton diamond necklace with a half crescent paired with a couple of dramatic antique bracelets and rings.
Karolina Kurkova
The model was all about the glitz and glam at the 2012 Met Gala, layering on Fred Leighton studs, rings, and a couple of diamond-studded bangles.
Carey Mulligan
Mulligan made a major Academy Awards debut in a pair of shoulder-grazing 19th-century Fred Leighton pendant earrings.
Kirsten Dunst
The actress's 42-carat antique diamond fringe necklace worn with 15-carat double drop diamond earrings from Fred Leighton coordinated perfectly with her Dior gown at the 2017 SAG Awards.
Gwyneth Paltrow
At the 2007 Oscars, Paltrow didn't shy away from the bling, wearing multiple Fred Leighton diamond bracelets and rose-cut diamond chandelier earrings.
Jennifer Hudson
Also at the 2007 Oscars, the Best Supporting Actress winner for her role in Dream Girls wore pieces appropriate for her movie's time period, a 1960s-era Fred Leighton diamond necklace with 32-carat yellow diamond drop, diamond leaf earrings and a brown diamond ring on her right hand.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
For the 2017 SAG Awards, Dreyfus wore a Fred Leighton diamond necklace from the '60s as unique as her Lela Rose column gown.
