Fred Leighton's Most Memorable Red Carpet Jewelry Moments

Fred Leighton

The jeweler to the stars who curated and designed gorgeous antique mega-carat pieces passed away on July 26 in Manhattan at the age of 85. While Leighton may not have been immediately recognizable by sight, his jewelery certaintly was as it regularly graced A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Gwyneth Paltrow on one red carpet after the next. He specialized in Art Deco, Art Nouveau, Victorian, Indian Mughal, royal jewels and 18th century shipwreck emeralds making him a go-to purveyor of show-stopping one-of-a-kind jewelery for the 1%.