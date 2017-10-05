Selena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raisa Proudly Shows Off Her Scar in Stunning Look at PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party

She is one of the bravest women in showbiz and, it seems, also one of the most stylish.

Francia Raisa stepped out at PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party on Wednesday night wearing a stunning all-white glittery pantsuit ensemble.

The actress, 29, looked chic in cream-colored pants, a see-through diamond-encrusted bodysuit with a scoop neck as she chatted with Auli’i Cravalho at NeueHouse Hollywood.

She completed the look with a long-sleeved cream jacket with diamond patters, nude heels, and sleeked back hair.

Raisa’s sheer bodysuit showed off her figure and her surgical scar from where she had a kidney removed which she donated to best friend, Selena Gomez.

Raisa made headlines in September when the “Fetish” singer, 25, revealed Raisa had been her donor.

The singer shared a photo of the longtime friends holding hands from their hospital beds, writing in the caption, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa.”

“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez continued. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In a 2013 interview with Latina, Raisa shared that she met Gomez six years before when Disney and ABC Family (now Freeform) had the stars of their shows visit a children’s hospital.

“Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked,” Raisa said.

Raisa has recently appeared in episodes of The Mindy Project, the Netflix show Dear White People, Black-ish and will appear in it’s spin-off Grown-ish in 2018.