Frances McDormand Steals the Show with Massive Blue Headpiece and Cape at the Met Gala

Frances McDormand may have had the most low-key style during all of awards season, but “understated” certainly wasn’t the word for the Valentino design accompanied by a massive Philip Treacy headpiece that covered her face at the 2018 Met Gala.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress, 60, took no prisoners on the red carpet on Monday night in a turquoise Valentino cape and chartreuse dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Spring 2018 couture show — including a headpiece by the famed London milliner that immediately turned heads.

Showing off the unique design, McDormand stood with her hips cocked and her hand held aloft to the side as she posed for photographers on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme of the annual iconic show is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” something McDormand took to a new level.

Frances McDormand in a turquoise Valentino cape and headpiece Amy Sussman/WWD/Shutterstock

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actress began trending on Twitter causing several people to admire both her self-assurance and her fun-loving style.

“I, for one, welcome our new Frances McDormand overlords #metgala,” one user tweeted, while another added, “everything frances mcdormand does is subversive and terrifying and iconic.”

I, for one, welcome our new Frances McDormand overlords #metgala pic.twitter.com/9fY68h9E2N — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 7, 2018

everything frances mcdormand does is subversive and terrifying and iconic pic.twitter.com/qrGVgQu1PM — hattie (@hattiesoykan) May 7, 2018

“Fun Fact: The flowers extending off of Frances McDormand’s #MetGala look are representative of every drunken woke conversation you had about Three Billboards this award season,” another tweeted.

“Frances McDormand is on theme because: she is God,” a different user wrote.

Fun Fact: The flowers extending off of Frances McDormand’s #MetGala look are representative of every drunken woke conversation you had about Three Billboards this award season. pic.twitter.com/PCCKGTRYpD — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) May 7, 2018

Frances McDormand is on theme because: she is God. pic.twitter.com/35KBNh8B4i — gabe! (@gvnegirl) May 7, 2018

Frances McDormand can barely be bothered to get dressed to be honored at a work function but goes all out for a night of partying and smoking cigarettes near priceless art. If that isn’t the most relatable shit… pic.twitter.com/pQvhacgx3c — Robert Kessler (@robertkessler) May 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time McDormand has made headlines for being unconventional. The celebrated actress offered to buy her fellow Golden Globe nominees a round of tequila after she won for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama in January.

“Well, I have a few things to say. All you ladies in this category: bar, tequila is on me!” McDormand said during her acceptance speech for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

While McDormand has won a variety of awards, including two Oscars, her acceptance speech at the Globes caused a commotion when she was continuously bleeped.

While she was able to get the word “shite” past the sensors, NBC bleeped out other parts of the actress’ speech, first when she said she could throw a Molotov cocktail.

“I cannot throw a baseball for shite, but I managed to throw a Molotov cocktail from one building to another across a two-lane street. That was really fun but don’t try it at home,” she said, but television audiences did not hear the Molotov cocktail part.

She ended her awards season with an Oscar win but eventually realized the golden statue was missing at the Governors Ball.

McDormand left the party with her husband, Joel Coen, but security was eventually able to find the prize and return it to the actress.

“I can confirm that after a brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited last night. They celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out,” McDormand’s rep told PEOPLE.