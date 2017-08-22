Forever 21 Launches New Size-Inclusive Denim Line

Calling all jean queens — and we mean all! Forever 21 has officially launched their new size-inclusive denim brand, 12×12 Denim, and we couldn’t be more excited. The collection celebrates women of all shapes and sizes and is an especially big win for curvy women, whose denim options can be limited. Each style in the 12×12 Denim collection is available in sizes small to 3X, with prices ranging from $28-$38. The collection includes high-rise, mid-rise and low-rise jeans, and includes overalls, denim joggers and moto and distressed styles. So no matter what your shape, size or denim vibe, you’ll find a pair you’ll love.

Scroll down to shop some of the trendy 12×12 Denim styles we love below!

Drawstring Denim Pants

Buy It! Plus-size 12×12 denim drawstring pants, $35; forever21.com

Distressed Overalls

Buy It! 12×12 Denim distressed overalls, $35; forever21.com

Distressed Jeans

Buy It! Plus-size 12×12 Denim distressed Jeans, $35; forever21.com

Moto Joggers

Buy It! 12×12 Denim moto joggers, $35; forever21.com

Moto Overalls

Buy It! Plus-size 12×12 Denim moto overalls, $38; forever21.com

