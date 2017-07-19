This Bridal Startup Is Giving Away 50 Gowns to Brides in a Pinch

When Alfred Angelo, the popular bridal gown company, filed for bankruptcy on July 14 (immediately shutting down their stores, offices, and wholesalers), it sent hundreds of brides-just-about-to-be into a panic, the status of their ordered but unarrived dresses looking bleak.

Molly Kang, the founder of Floravere, decided to do something about it. She had started her brand with the aim of reinventing the wedding dress shopping experience—demystifying and simplifying what can feel like an unnecessarily complicated and drawn out process. On Floravere.com, brides can select dresses to be shipped to their own homes to try on, customize a silhouette right on the website, and receive a made-to-order gown in three months (to the uninitiated, that’s about the third of the amount of time gown-turnaround typically takes). The idea of a bride not receiving her long-awaited gown goes against Floravere’s very nature.

To help brides who have been put in a pinch by this situation, Floravere is giving away their sample set to anyone who had ordered (and will now not be receiving) a gown from Alfred Angelo. The company has 50 sample gowns, in six different styles, in bridal sample sizes 2, 4, and 10 available. To receive, brides-to-be simply need to fill out this form and provide proof of their missing Alfred Angelo purchase. Not lucky enough to be amongst the first 50? (Or prefer a custom or completely new gown?) Floravere is also extending a 30 percent discount with proof of purchase of an missing Alfred Angelo gown.

If you ordered a dress from Alfred Angelo, would you take Floravere up on their offer? Sound off below!

This article originally appeared on Realsimple.com