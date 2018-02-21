Instagram has blessed the world with countless questionable beauty trends, especially when it comes to styling your brows, from the decorated Christmas Tree brows to feathered arches. And it looks like makeup gurus on social media won’t be running out of wild ways to style your brows anytime soon.

The newest bold beauty trend you may start seeing pop up on your Instagram feed are fishtail brows, inspired by one makeup blogger’s attempt to channel her inner mermaid.

@SkyzEditz claims to be the “leader of fishtail brows” in her Instagram description and has posted multiple inspiration photos along with a tutorial walking people through how to achieve the mermaid-inspired eyebrow look.

The slit and upside down arch in the brows resembles the end of a fishtail, but the look actually doesn’t require you to completely shave your eyebrows. Instead, @SkyzEditz alters images on an app to create it.

If all of these daring Instagram beauty trends don’t have you splashing your tail in the surf, there are plenty of other ways you can embrace your inner mermaid through your makeup. Check out our recommendations below!

