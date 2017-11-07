Fergie on Her Evolving Style: 'It's All Over the Map Just Like My Music'

No matter what, Fergie always looks glamorous. And the star is the first to admit that when it comes to her style, she doesn’t follow any rules — or stick to one certain aesthetic.

PEOPLE caught up with the fashion trailblazer at the relaunch of The Cove, the luxury resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, before she hit the stage to perform for a star-studded crowd on Saturday.

“It’s all over the map just like my music,” Fergie shared of her ever-changing style. “It’s a mood. I like to have fun with fashion and take risks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t but I have fun with it and I like to always feel good in what I’m wearing.

The star added that she she only follows one fashion mantra: “You got to wear the outfit and not let the outfit wear you.”

“So if I’m wearing something that is extravagant, I’m owning it,” she adds.

Fergie’s concert was the pinnacle of a weekend-long beach getaway event to celebrate The “New” Cove, and all the VIPs in attendance, including Brooke Shields, Liev Schreiber, Drew Barrymore, Karolina Kurkova, Anthony Mackie, Jackie Cruz, Pom Klementieff, Christian Siriano, Zosia Mamet and sang along to The Dutchess’ songs.

Schreiber even got on stage with the singer during the Black Eyed Peas hit, “I Gotta Feeling.”

Liev & Fergie tearing it down at the relaunch of The Cove Atlantis 🕺 A post shared by Zach Weiss (@zacharyweiss) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:04am PST

“The re-launch of the Cove is so great — I’ve been here before and I love coming back to places I’ve been before,” Fergie shared. “Everyone is in the Bahamas chilling and everyone is having a great time — they’re just in a good mood. We’re not in a stuffy room where people are crossing their arms.”

The singer also performed new songs from her vulnerable album Double Dutchess, which is her first new record in 11 years in the making. She told PEOPLE returning to the beach is always a cathartic experience for her.

“There’s something about the ocean for me that is calming,” she shared. “It’s relaxing but its super powerful at the same time. Hearing the waves helps me meditate and center.”

The A-listers in attendance didn’t only enjoy a dose of Fergie Ferg. They received the full VIP treatment at the 2-day trip which introduced the resort’s two new restaurants, newly designed private pools and luxe cabanas.

Chef José Andrés took a brief hiatus from helping victims in Puerto Rico, where he’s served more than one million hot meals to hurricane victims, to introduce a new dish from his upcoming restaurant FISH by José Andrés, which is opening at the property in February. The 250 guests dined on Conch Salpicon, a dish which paid tribute to local Bahamian cuisine and featured pomegranate, radish, cucumber, green pepper, tomato and salmon roe.

Designer Lulu de Kwiatkowski also debuted her revamped curated poolscape at the hotel. Her bright prints were featured on lounge chairs, umbrellas and the ultimate in luxe beachside necessities — a customized surfboard.