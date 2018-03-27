Fergie isn’t the type of person that dreads getting older each year.

The singer, who turns 43 today, genuinely enjoys celebrating her birthday because she still feels youthful thanks to her son, Axl Duhamel, 4.

“I don’t get depressed on birthdays. For me it doesn’t have that negative connotation in my life. I always feel young at heart,” the singer told People exclusively while promo. “I have a big imagination and I play with my kid. We’re imagining things and playing. I’m not afraid to be playful in my mind. For me a number is a number. It’s not that big of a deal.”

For Fergie, there’s also no age limit for making bold beauty moves, which is why she partnered with Matrix as the brand’s SOCOLOR Cult Icon. “One of the fun things about changing your hair is that it can completely change your character,” she told us. “I’m so excited to be getting into using color in my hair.”

In honor of the singer’s birthday and new beauty gig, we talked to her about everything from her go-to haircare products to that time she dyed her son’s strands green.

Where’s the craziest place you’ve ever had your hair colored?

In the car! It was the night before a show in Portugal after rehearsal. I was sweaty, had gotten no sleep and late for a spray tan. My colorist Andy Lecompte stuck the dye in at rehearsal, then we got in the car to go to my hotel. So my dye is literally on in the car and every minute he’s like, “We got to get her there! We’ve got to get this washed out!” But it worked!

What do you use in your hair to keep your color radiant?

For me I’ve always used coconut oil. It’s just a really natural one for me. I also have been using the Biolage R.A.W. Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner, which leaves my color vibrant and my hair shiny.

What does your son Axl think of your changing hair colors?

Oh he loves it. At home, we watch movies and play. I’ll get my clip-on extensions and put them together and make this really long piece of hair that goes all the way across the room. We pretend that I’m Rapunzel and he’s the prince that climbs up to my bed.



How do you feel about him ever dyeing his own hair?

That would be so cool. I don’t think Dad would like that much. I did one time play with his hair for Halloween when he played the joker. He was trick-or-treating with some green in his hair and it was really cool.

With everything going on in your life, how do you manage to find balance?

I’m really trying to just spend time with my son. I’ve been so go, go, go for the last four years that I have not stopped. So just carve out a little bit more me time.