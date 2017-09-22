Though she may be dealing with the dissolution of her 8-year-long marriage to Josh Duhamel, Fergie’s hardly sitting home alone in sweatpants. The star has doubled down on her signature edgy-sexy style while out promoting her upcoming album.

The singer is back in full Fergalicious form ahead of the launch of her second studio album, Double Dutchess, her first in a little over a decade. Fergie strolled around New York City in a black tuxedo blazer with tails which she paired with a white button-down, a black tie and black short-shorts, giving us some Shania Twain circa “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” vibes. She accessorized the formal evening wear look with a pair of over-the-knee PVC boots with lucite heels, giving the ensemble an extra dose of cool by wearing her sunglasses at night.

RELATED PHOTOS: Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years of Marriage: ‘We Are and Will Always Be United’

And that festive outfit wasn’t for nothing, Fergie had not only a new album to celebrate, but also a brand new music video. The pop star also released the video for her song “Enchanté (Carine),” featuring the vocal stylings of her 4-year-old son Axl Jack and starring model of the moment Kendall Jenner on Thursday. And this isn’t the first time Fergie has featured a member of the KarJenner family on one of her tracks either, previously giving Kim a starring role in the video for her song “M.I.L.F. $.” In “Enchanté,” multiple versions of Kendall go about their day, changing clothes, primping in the mirror, playing French horn, and doing some jittery dance moves. Because if anyone can understand the true meaning behind living a “flossy, flossy” glamorous life, it’s surely one of the biggest reality stars in the world.

What do you think of Fergie’s menswear look? What about her new video? Sound off below!