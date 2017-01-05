Fergalicious Def! Fergie Shows Off Her Sexy Bikini Style (and Abs) in Hawaii

New year, same Fergie.

The 41-year-old singer has always had a rockin’ beach bod — showing off her famous curves while rolling around in the sand in the recently released music video for her new single “Life Goes On.” And she had no problem flaunting her M.I.L.F status Wednesday, while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii, with husband Josh Duhamel and 3-year-old son Axl.

Wearing a green, paisley-print bikini worth all the “M.I.L.F.$,” Fergie looked amazing as she went for a jog on the beach — her circular sunglasses reflecting the clear blue sky. The low-cut two-piece with its long, dangling ties left very little to the imagination.

Duhamel didn’t look bad himself, in a pair of turquoise and black knee-length board shorts. The 44-year-old actor wore some shell bracelets and let his scruff grow out for the perfect vacation beard.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2009 — have been starting the new year right with their Hawaii vacation. They were spotted on the beaches of Kihei on January 1.

And it’s no coincidence that they both have fit bods. They’re gym buddies!

“She’s definitely more competitive than [I am],” Duhamel told PEOPLE in 2011. “But it’s all in fun. She’s likely to say, ‘Let’s do one more mile,’ and every time she finishes a workout she says, ‘The glory is mine!’ meaning she actually got up and did it.”

“We motivate each other. She pushes me, and I push her,” he continued. “It’s something that we’ve always done for each other, whether it’s working out or in our life together. We’re compatible in that way.”

