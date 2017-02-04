Fergie’s Not-so-casual Friday Look? A Body Con Denim Mini Dress

Fergie just brought back the ’90s.

On Friday night, the 41-year-old star sported a body hugging denim mini dress to ESPN’s annual pre-Super Bowl party in Houston. She paired her off the shoulder, zippered dress with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

The “Life Goes On” singer took photos on the red carpet with model Chanel Iman, among others.

But Fergie has more to celebrate than Sunday’s big NFL match-up between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. In January, she and husband Josh Duhamel celebrated eight years of marriage last Tuesday with a family trip to the beach — which, of course, included their adorable 3-year-old son Axl Jack.

During the trip, the Transformers actor and his wife looked blissful — and toned! — while frolicking in the waves. Just before their beach day, the stars (and Fergie’s insane abs) were spotted in Hawaii.

In 2011, Duhamel talked to PEOPLE about how they help each other stay in shape.

“We motivate each other. She pushes me, and I push her,” he said. “It’s something that we’ve always done for each other, whether it’s working out or in our life together. We’re compatible in that way.”