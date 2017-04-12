American Girl Fans, Rejoice! Felicity, One of the Brand’s Original Dolls, Is Coming Out of Retirement

It’s a reunion for the American Girl gang.

One of the brand’s original dolls, Felicity Merriman, is back. The character, one of the four original dolls in the collection, first introduced in 1991, is returning to American Girl shelves for the first time in more than five years, following in the footsteps of another doll, Samantha Parkington, who was rereleased in 2014 after being retired in 2009. This time, Felicity is a part of the brand’s BeForever collection of historically inspired dolls.

Felicity’s story is set during the American Revolution, where she lives in Williamsburg, Virginia, with her family, including her father, a merchant, her mother, two siblings and horse, Penny — short for Independence, Valerie Tripp, who wrote the original Felicity books, says. Her story is set in 1774, two years before the Declaration of Independence.

Felicity had been moving toward retirement since the early 2000s, with several items in her collection taken off shelves. A few were brought back in 2005, to coincide with the doll’s live-action turn on the small screen in Felicity: An American Girl Adventure, in which Shailene Woodley played the American Girl. Eventually, the brand retired the doll and her entire collection (including her best friend doll, Elizabeth Cole), in 2011.

She’s changed a bit since her original debut: Instead of her signature white-and-red dress, she wears a blue number with a yellow front. And she’s added a straw hat atop her go-to bonnet.

A new look and a new book, too: the latest addition to the series is called Gunpowder and Tea Cakes: My Journey with Felicity, a choose-your-own-adventure novel. Her rerelease was celebrated with a party at American Girl’s New York City store, where Tripp told attendees about her original inspiration for the story and her frequent trips to Williamsburg to do research on what Felicity’s life might have been like.

The timing might seem too serendipitous to be true: The return of American Girl‘s Revolutionary War character in the midst of the Hamilton craze. But Tripp says that it’s simply a coincidence — thought a lucky one at that!

In the past few years, American Girl has released several new dolls, including Melody, who lived in Detroit during the Civil Rights era, and Logan, the brand’s first male doll.

Felicity’s entire collection is available at AmericanGirl.com.