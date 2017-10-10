6 Coach Items Every Fashionable Food Lover Needs

As fall rolls in, the urge to be cozy, curl up with a blanket and a cup of cocoa or a hot toddy, pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte, and break out your sweet potato pie recipe, will probably start to take over your life. Good thing Coach has you covered: Its fall line-up of bags, shoes, and sweaters will keep you stylish and warm as the weather gets chillier, and, more importantly, Coach has good news for people who love food as much as they love fashion: An ice cream sundae print appears on a sweater and a wallet, and shoes and bags are sprinkled with a charming cherry print. Yes, it is actually possible to out yourself as a dedicated foodie while still looking impeccably fashionable.

Here are six of our favorite Coach items that all fashion-forward food lovers need in their wardrobe.

Cherry Print Boots

Glittery red and gold cherries on these boots—which are accented with shearling for extra warmth and come outfitted with a rubber sole—might make a comfortable, stylish footwear option once it starts raining, if you could bear to bring these beauties anywhere near the mud.

Buy It! High Top Hiker in Cherry Print, $295; coach.com

Cherry Print Clutch

Complete your look with this feminine clutch printed with red, gold, and pink cherries.

Buy It! Clutch in Glovetanned Leather with Cherry Print, $225; coach.com

Sundae Sweater

This black cashmere sweater is a tribute to a classic dessert that never goes out of style.

Buy It! Sundae Intarsia Sweater, $595; coach.com

Sundae Sweatshirt

For days when you want to throw on a lighter version of the sweater, this bubblegum pink version is the perfect option; plus the sundae is embellished with sequins.

Buy It! Embellished Sundae Sweatshirt, $350; coach.com

Sundae Wallet

Can’t get enough of the ice cream theme? Throw on your sequined sweater and pop this adorable card case, printed with its own Sundae into your purse.

Buy It! Zip Card Case in Glovetanned Leather with Sundae, $95; coach.com

This article originally appeared on Foodandwine.com