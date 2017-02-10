Fashion
Jessie James Decker Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes at the Red Dress Fashion Show
From gown fittings to backstage glam, the country singer and designer shares her exclusive photo diary
By Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
Posted on
More
1 of 12
WAKE-UP CALL
"Good morning NYC! It's snowing, and I kinda like it. #cozy"
2 of 12
DRESS FITTINGS
"At my fitting trying on Jay Godfrey gowns for the Red Dress Fashion Show," the country singer, whose new EP Gold is available for pre-order on iTunes, shares with PeopleStyle.
3 of 12
GO RED!
"I think I found the winner!"
4 of 12
BEST FOOT FORWARD
"These are the shoes, wait until you see what’s on the back of them."
5 of 12
SHOP TILL WE DROP
"Weather doesn’t stop my mom and me from shopping!"
6 of 12
BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE
"The snow won’t slow this girl down."
7 of 12
TEA TIME
"Sipping my ice tea. Take the girl out of the south, but not the south out of the girl! Not at all posed of course."
8 of 12
CAFFEINE FIX
"Coffee break."
9 of 12
GETTING DECKED
"Trying on jewelry! think I found the perfect pieces. I wanna steal the heart necklace -- it’s stunning."
10 of 12
BIG HAIR, DON'T CARE
"Hair time. He asked what I wanted and I said, 'Honey I’m southern, jack it up beauty queen style.'"
11 of 12
POSE-OFF
"Teaching Bridge [Bridget Moynahan] to do the booty pop."
12 of 12
SHOW TIME!
"Here we go! I'm honored to walk in Go Red For Women's Red Dress Collection to raise awareness for women's heart disease and stroke."