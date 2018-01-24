Fashion Flashback: The 'NSYNC Edition
Just because Joey Fatone says the group isn’t reuniting during Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance doesn’t mean we can’t look back fondly on their early fashions
By Zoe Ruderman
EXTRA-LONG JACKETS
Before “Suit & Tie,” he and bandmates Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone (seen here in 1998) were all about a different type of formalwear, comprised of long denim, leather or cheetah-print blazers and bare chests in place of a tie.
OVERALLS
If Bass (photographed in 1997) took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in a faded denim onesie, he’d actually end up looking like the most on-trend, up-on-the-current-fashions attendee of the evening.
CREATIVE HEADWEAR
The may have made fascinators a thing, but in 2000, Chasez, Timberlake and Kirkpatrick were bringing headpieces such as cowboy hats, bandanas and paisley toppers to the red carpet. Yes, what we’re saying is that ‘NSYNC is American royalty.
VELOUR TRACKSUITS
Why this red two-piece (circa 2003) didn’t make an appearance in “D— in a Box,” we’ll never understand.
MESH SLEEVES
You know that while Fatone was picking out this shirt in 2000, he was humming to himself, It’s gonna be mesh!
SWEATER VESTS
Because sometimes mesh sleeves don’t show quite enough of your jacked biceps, there are always sweater vests like this 1999 artifact.
MONOGRAM JEWELRY
How do you steal the thunder from your wife and her mega-carat engagement ring? By getting this blinging bad boy from 1999 out of your jewelry box and wearing it to the awards show, Justin Randall Timberlake.