Fashion Faceoff: Sailor vs. Gigi and More Star Style Showdowns

The best star twinning moments of the week, brought to you by Sailor Brinkley Cook, Gigi Hadid and more celebs!

By @brittanytal

SAILOR BRINKLEY COOK VS. GIGI HADID

We have a feeling Gigi might be Sailor's model muse. The modeling newbie chaneled the catwalk queen at a recent event wearing the same Sally LaPointe feather trim dress and rep lip that was first seen on Gigi.

MALIN AKERMAN VS. ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY

Black jumpsuits are all over the red carpet, but these stylish stars take the onesie trend up a notch in their colored, off-the-shoulder Galvan design.

KIM KARDASHIAN VS. WIZ KHALIFA

This sheep shearling Coach 1941 coat may cost $2,600, but at least you can share it with your boyfriend.

JENNA DEWAN-TATUM VS. VICTORIA JUSTICE

Both stars look ready to attend a Great Gatsby theme party in their heavily beaded Yousef Al-Jasmi mini.

SARA SAMPAIO VS. AMBER ROSE

When you have a statement coat like this hot pink leopard Marc Jacobs style, it's wise to keep the rest of your look neutral as these stars demonstrate.

KENDALL JENNER VS. KAT GRAHAM

Kendall wears a cropped version of A.L.C.'s velvet "Augusto" coat, while Kat wears the original calf-grazing length.

PARIS HILTON VS. GIGI GORGEOUS

There's only one reaction to Paris and Gigi in the same gliterring, low-cut August Getty Atelier gown: "That's hot."

