Tyler Clinton! Tiffany Trump! 8 Model Kids Who Come from Very Political Families

In just about every single fashion week, ad roundup or magazine editorial, you’ll find a model that has a set of very famous parents. There are parent/sibling modeling empires including the Hadids and Gerbers (Cindy Crawford’s kids), and up-and-coming dynasties from the Hollywood acting scene (names like the Stallone and Hamlin sisters come to mind). But stars’ gorgeous offspring stepping in front of the camera isn’t anything new. What is surprising? The number of political families infiltrating the modeling world. Most recently, Tyler Clinton (yes, he’s related to those Clintons) signed a major modeling contract, so we rounded up the most surprising politically-adjacent models who’ve landed big fashion gigs.

Tyler Clinton

Just this week, Tyler Clinton signed with IMG Models (the same agency that recently announced representation of Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris). He’s the nephew of former president Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton through his dad, Bill’s half-brother Roger.

The agency released some shirtless, moody black-and-white shots by Brian Jamie, but if you head over to Tyler’s Instagram you can see his range also extends to dapper suit modeling too.

boys day A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick’s parents are the former Governor of California (and surprisingly talented barber) Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist, activist and Kennedy scion Maria Shriver, but the 23-year-old isn’t taking his career inspiration from his politically-minded parents. He’s landed major modeling gigs for Hudson Jeans, V Man and Interview magazine, plus in 2014 he starred alongside Gigi Hadid in Tom Ford’s eyewear campaign. Most recently (as in two days ago!) he posed for L’Uomo Vogue.

@gigihadid and @patrickschwarzenegger in the #TOMFORD AW14 campaign. A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford) on Jul 15, 2014 at 7:12am PDT

L'UOMO VOGUE A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Patrick’s older sister Katherine, 27, has also dabbled in the modeling world. She’s a New York Times best-selling author and blogger but in 2016 she added “model” to her résumé. She landed a role for international bridal brand Atelier Pronovias modeling its 2017 collection. At the time, she spoke about the importance of having healthy body image in the industry. “I’m a woman with curves and I think these dresses are very flattering and pretty for women of all shapes,” she told Hello! magazine. “The most important thing that I’ve learned is that the perfect body doesn’t exist.”

Lady Kitty Spencer

The 26-year-old British noble is the niece of the late Princess Diana (her father Charles Spencer is Diana’s younger brother). While she’s been a fixture at fashion week lately, she actually got to walk down the catwalk herself during Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 2017 runway show, which featured more than 140 famous models of all ages.

What an honour! Thank you for having me @dolcegabbana – I loved every second 👑 #DGFAMIILY #DGMILLENNIALS #DGRINASCIMENTO #DGFW18 A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Backstage with the genius himself, Domenico Dolce 💘 Congratulations on a spectacular show @dolcegabbana #DGFAMIILY #DGMILLENNIALS #DGRINASCIMENTO #DGFW18 A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte is the daughter of Monaco’s Princess Caroline, granddaughter of Grace Kelly and a staple in the international style world. She recently attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week, and has been the face of the brand in three separate campaigns for its Forever Now fragrance. (She’s even been the Equestrian sports ambassador for the brand!)







Tiffany Trump

In 2016 Donald Trump’s 23-year-old daughter with Marla Maples hit the catwalk for her good friend Andrew Warren, the designer of Just Drew. She also helped out by modeling in the brand’s ad campaign.

So proud of @adwarren for his debut of @justdrewclothing at #NYFW A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Feb 14, 2016 at 2:45pm PST

Thanks @dujourmedia and @justjared . Fall Collection online now and at @bigdropnyc 💥 A post shared by Just Drew (@justdrewnyc) on Oct 19, 2015 at 6:15am PDT

Ivanka Trump

Her father is President Donald Trump, and her mother is former model Ivana Trump, which means show business and modeling are just in her DNA. She landed her first magazine cover in 1997 for Seventeen, did ad campaigns for brands including Tommy Hilfiger and has walked Versace, Thierry Mugler and Enrico Coveri runways just to name a few.





Lauren Bush

These days Lauren, whose father is Neil Bush, the son of former president George H. W. Bush, is the CEO and Co-Founder of FEED Projects. But before her charitable business took hold, she was a model with Elite Model Management. She worked with Tommy Hilfiger, Isaac Mizrahi and Abercrombie & Fitch and eventually snagged the cover of Town & Country alongside her husband David Lauren (Ralph Lauren’s son).





