Our Affordable Obsession of the Day: A Wool Beret

Berets were seen pretty much everywhere during the most recent fashion month. Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were seen rocking them on repeat in between shows, Rihanna attended the Christian Dior runway show wearing a Dior leather beret and fashion bloggers worked their best beret-topped looks for street style photographers everywhere. But you don’t have to be a star — or even have a star-worthy budget — to try out this trendy Parisian hat style. We’ve found a chic and affordable wool beret by Hat Attack that’s only $32 and is a great way to try out the trend, guilt-free! To pull off a beret without looking like a “Goes to Paris once” meme, try pairing it with a pretty floral dress and over-the-knee boots, or with an oversize cardigan, silk camisole and jeans. Either way, this hat is a must-have for the season!

Buy It! Hat Attack Wool Beret, $32; shopbop.com