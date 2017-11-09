Faith Hill and Tim McGraw stepped out for a glam date night Wednesday.

Ahead of their performance at the 51st CMA Awards, the Nashville power couple hit the red carpet in style. Hill, 50, rocked a sparkling, black one-shoulder dress with a large tulle appliqué at the shoulder, teamed with a high bun, red lip and some giant statement earrings dangling from her ears; McGraw, also 50, matched in black slacks, a ruby-red jacket and his signature cowboy hat.

The couple’s duet, “Speak to a Girl,” was nominated for the musical event of the year honor, which went to Willie Nelson and the late Glen Campbell for their “Funny How the Time Slips Away” collab ahead of the live telecast.

Once inside the Bridgestone Arena for the show, Hill and McGraw took the stage to join a star-studded lineup of country stars for a singalong of the 1994 Hootie & the Blowfish hit “Hold My Hand”; then, during Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood’s monologue, they crashed the stage to crack some lighthearted jokes at the co-hosts’ expense.

The Country Music Association Awards are airing live from Nashville Wednesday night on ABC.