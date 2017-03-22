Faith Hill on Embracing Her Wrinkles: 'I Want People to Know I've Smiled a Lot!'

Country music superstar Faith Hill may only be months away from the big 5-0 (her birthday is September 21!), but to the five-time Grammy Award winning artist, age really is just a number.

“I honestly don’t pay attention to aging,” Hill told NewBeauty in her cover story for the magazine’s spring/summer 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on March 28. “If I did, my girls [Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15] would notice and I don’t want that. That’s not a message I want them to have.”

And in terms of handling a few new wrinkles on her face? She embraces them. “I’m okay with having lines,” the star said. “I’m almost 50, I want people to know I’ve smiled a lot!”

RELATED PHOTOS: PEOPLE Perks! 9 Stylish Pieces to Shop from White House Black Market With Our Exclusive 25% Discount

Hill, who’s prepping for her upcoming first-ever joint tour with husband and country singer Tim McGraw (“We want to give [fans] something completely different!”), said in the couple’s rare off-time, they like to make dates low-key.

“A big date for us is actually an afternoon movie,” Hill said in her interview with NewBeauty. “I’ll wear a sundress, some mascara and a red lip, which is kind of new for me. I was always a nude lip person, but one day I tried red and loved it.”

But McGraw’s favorite look to see on his wife of 20 years: barefaced and beautiful. “He likes when I have no makeup on and crazy-curly hair. Before I put it up in a ponytail, he always tells me to wear it down because it’s his favorite,” Hill said.

RELATED PHOTOS: PEOPLE Perks! Shop These 10 Spring Staples from Cole Haan With Our Exclusive 25% Discount

After years of red carpet appearances, Hill calls it “painfully fun and entertaining” to look back at her old dresses, hair and makeup choices. “It’s pretty rough stuff,” the singer jokes. “I’ve tried so many trends that looked terrible. Early in my career, I did the high-school perm—why would I do that? I already have curly hair! And I used to wear tons of makeup, like that ’80s caked-on makeup. It’s the reason I rarely wear it now unless I absolutely have to.”

She also avoids trends (sticking to her favorite color black) and stocks up on basic pieces that can be worn a million different ways.

“A nice tight black sweater and a good pair of jeans—I’ve had some jeans for 10 years—is always good,” she said. “The thing I’ve learned more than anything is to be comfortable and stay true to what I like.”

What do you think about Faith’s NewBeauty cover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!