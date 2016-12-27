Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Gifts Teammate Dak Prescott a Diamond BFF Pendant for Christmas

Best friend necklaces are the truest measure of a rock solid friendship. Kendall Jenner has them with Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough made it official with their half-key charms. And now the closest bromance in the NFL between the Dallas Cowboys’s Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott finally made it to BFF necklace status. The two Rookie of the Year candidates now have matching bling, but instead of cute initial pendants or old school lockets, they have custom diamond chains (estimated to have a five-figure price tag!).

Grind together. Shine together. Thanks @gee_if and. @ifandco for the new pieces. @_4dak A video posted by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

The Cowboys’ running back, Elliott, showed off his custom IF & Co. chains on Instagram (and fair warning before watching, you’ll want to throw on sunglasses first). He designed two 14-carat pendants, which the brand says is “fully iced out” in VS+ quality diamonds for his BFF, Cowboys quarterback, Prescott.

Thanks to my lil bro @ezekielelliott for the real southern hospitality 🙏 Now let's go get this W! P.S. Peep that chain 💎 A photo posted by Gee Roe (@gee_if) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:06pm PST

And all that bling isn’t even the most thoughtful touch to the necklaces — the pendant numbers 214 represent both their jersey numbers (Elliott is 21, Prescott is 4) and the Dallas area code 214.

If you think it seems over-the-top, it’s pretty on-point for a man as stylish and boundary-pushing as Elliott. After all, he championed the crop top uniform movement and made them red-carpet-appropriate with his innovative crop top tuxedo.

While Elliott was extremely generous with his BFF, just wait until you see what else he did during the holiday season. The team’s linemen each got John Deere UTVs. “This is the best O-line in football,” Elliott told the Dallas Cowboys. “They deserve the best gifts. I just wanted to get something they’d really appreciate, something I know they all would love.”

Then he made two large donations to the Salvation Army. First, he celebrated a touchdown run by jumping into the organization’s giant red kettle and earning the charity $182,000 online in 12.5 hours. He was flagged, but the league ended up not fining him. And in the end, the athlete donated $21,000 of his own money to the Salvation Army.

I'm giving $21k to @SalvationArmyUS to help others. Your $21 feeds a family for 3 days. Donate at https://t.co/fSQrWCc0zJ#ZekeKettleLeap pic.twitter.com/J8zGJ7Cei3 — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 20, 2016

What do you think of their BFF necklaces?