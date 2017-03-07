Fashion month is ostensibly all about luxury brands showing off their freshest wares on the runway so that magazine editors and luxury buyers can begin to plan their future content and think about what their clients will want to purchase. But as we all know, the season’s collections really always wind up being about all of the major stars who show up to support these labels both on and off the runway. And surely no A-list fashion devotee is more buzzworthy than the FENTY queen herself, Rihanna, who once again wielded her star power from both the front row and behind-the-scenes of her own collection for Puma.

Blending in with the locals in a very Parisian leather beret, the pop star graced the Dior runway show with her presence as one of the representatives for the brand. Riri paired her chapeau with a long double-breasted navy peacoat and trousers, espousing her love for the color, which she says in an exclusive video is “just as good as black, but it’s not black,” adding that she loves “the tough edge and military looks with the flair and the grace of the femininity of Dior.”

But her turn in the Dior FROW wasn’t the only sartorial coup Rihanna achieved this Fashion Week, as the pop star has been turning the Parisian shows into her own personal stylish tour of the City of Light. After looking très chic in her beret, the singer continued to prove her status as a fashion heavyweight, wearing a pair of Saint Laurent disco boots fresh off the runway – mere hours after announcing her affinity for the footwear on Instagram.

Next, she turned the usually quiet atrium of the Richelieu-Louvois library into her own private party, fashioning the desks into a catwalk and delivering a collection of athleisure that played off of a traditional prep school aesthetic. With a sea of Clueless-era plaids, kilts, and varsity lettering, the overall vibe was very “School’s Out” with a dash of Vetements. (And she got a front row boost from stars including Cara Delevingne and Salma Hayek!)

Per usual, she also gave us a glimpse of the new trend we’ll all be wearing now that she has anointed them: giant hoop earrings. These statement accessories have also already been spotted on models of the moment Kendall Jenner, Bella, and Gigi Hadid, meaning it’s time to ditch all of those delicate studs and chokers you’ve been steadily accumulating and start compiling your accessories wardrobe all over again from scratch. As the French would say, c’est la vie.

