Every Way to Dress Like a Disney Princess, from Cocktail Dresses to Lingerie

Got an inner Disney princess that’s dying to come out? Whether you consider yourself a Cinderella, a Belle or a Sleeping Beauty, you no longer have to keep your princess preference to yourself. There are more ways than ever to get regal, whether you’re hoping to get married in a pumpkin carriage-worthy ballgown or looking to spice things up royally in the lingerie department. Below, check out all the ways you can dress yourself Disney

Cocktail Attire

Walt Disney World in Florida just opened The Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane, which is a one-of-a-kind boutique that sells an array of dresses inspired by different characters in the classic Disney films, including Pocahontas, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and Alice in Wonderland.

The collection of clothing and accessories, which ranges from short cocktail dresses to themed handbags, features a ’50s fit and flare polka dot Minnie Mouse dress, a patterned “Mad Hatter Party” midi, a Pocahontas purse and plenty more from your favorite princesses.

If you want one of the dresses, one of the more talked-about pieces, it’ll cost you a bit. Each one runs from $100 to $160, and as of now, you will have to travel to the theme park in Orlando to get our hands on one (although they will reportedly be sold online soon).

But don’t worry, Disney fanatics. You can still embrace your inner princess with other fun pieces that you don’t need to travel at all to buy.

Lingerie

Yandy revealed a new Disney princess-inspired collection of lingerie including super sexy and revealing bedroom-only looks inspired by Ariel, Jasmine, Snow White, Elsa and more of your favorite princesses.

And the best part? Each one of these themed bra and panty sets are no more than $35!

Swimwear

For an equally alluring (but less bedroom centric) Disney look, Enchanted Bikinis came out with a line of swimsuits inspired by Snow White, Ariel, Jasmine, Belle, Pocahontas and Sleeping Beauty, just in time for summer beach season. No matter your bikini taste, whether you’re into high-waisted bottoms, boy shorts or something more cheeky, each one of these styles will fit the bill for your next journey under the sea.

Athleisure



If you still want to show off your Disney obsession, but want a piece that’s a little less in your face, look no further than Juicy Couture’s limited edition Beauty and the Beast velour tracksuit jackets, which came out in honor of the live-action film remake starring Emma Watson.

Wedding Gowns



Wedding dress designer Alfred Angelo knows that you aren’t just going to “Let It Go” when it comes to finding the perfect Princess Elsa-designed dress. That’s why he has a whole collection of Disney-endorsed fairytale gowns for each of your favorite princesses. In addition to Elsa (on the runway, above), he’s got designs for every princess you can imagine, both in traditional white and in the princess’s signature shade (so you can get “lily pad green” for Tiana, sparkly blue for Cinderella, and so on). One girl who bought into the fairytale? Deanna Pappas, who wed Stephen Stagliano in a dress from the collection (we speculated about which she might choose at the time).

FROM COINAGE: Vacation Like a Kardashian! Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Jewelry

Or for a subtle princess touch, grab a choker from Gagged, a collection of blinged-out designs from Courtney Reed, the actress playing Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway. A

And the inspiration behind her latest line? None other than the princesses themselves.

“I’m obsessed with princesses,” she told PeopleStyle. “I mean, who’s not? With the success of the Broadway Collection, we thought, ‘Oh my gosh! What if we did a Princess Collection with our favorite Broadway divas modeling them?’ It has been such a blast.”

Will you be buying any of these Disney princess-inspired pieces? Tell us your favorite in the comments below.