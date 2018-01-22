Every Time Chloë Grace Moretz Has Worn Outfits Designed by Her Boyfriend's Mom Victoria Beckham

Impressing your boyfriend’s mom is an intimidating experience for anyone. Luckily, Chloë Grace Moretz has it easy when it comes to knowing what to wear to win over her love Brooklyn Beckham’s mom — who just so happens to be one of the fashion industry’s biggest designers, Victoria Beckham.

Dating the son of a former Spice Girls member, an iconic style icon, and groundbreaking designer definitely has its perks — including snagging a few of Beckham’s coveted designs. Since Chloë and Brooklyn rekindled their romance last November, Moretz has continued her parade of chic style moments clad in a number of Victoria Beckham pieces.

Rich Polk/Getty

On Sunday, she wore a black satin blouse and black trousers by Victoria Beckham at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Moretz finished her look with gold boots, soft waves, and a hint of blue eye shadow.

Keep scrolling to see more of Moretz’s best style moments in Victoria Beckham’s designs.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Also at the Sundance Film Festival, Moretz opted for a menswear-inspired look while attending the Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner. She wore a Victoria Beckham tuxedo coat paired with a blouse featuring a ruffle detailing at the neck, black pants and sparkly silver pumps all by brand.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty

The 20-year-old actress wore a Victoria, Victoria Beckham suit at the Forevermark Tribute launch event in November. She paired the chic pink-and-white striped suit, gifted by the designer herself, with white booties, a red top-handle bag, slicked back hair and a bold cherry red lip. “We all get along well. I think she [Victoria Beckham] is one of the most incredible, important, smart, sophisticated businesswomen and mothers I’ve ever met,” Moretz told PEOPLE at the event.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Moretz showed off her more feminine side in this navy daisy printed flared skirt by Victoria Beckham at the harper x Harper’s BAZAAR September Issue Party. The actress teamed the skirt with a long-sleeve black top, black sandals and side swept curls.

As an outspoken supporter of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, Moretz often made appearances along the campaign trail wearing Victoria Beckham designs. She wore a Victoria, Victoria Beckham black cardigan tucked into a ruffle midi skirt also by the brand to campaign for Clinton in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty

While speaking during a Clark County Young Dems meeting in Las Vegas, she kept her look youthful and polished in a Victoria, Victoria Beckham long-sleeve blouse adorned with embellishments.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your BFFs

Ethan Miller/Getty

It’s safe to say that Moretz has definitely won over Brooklyn Beckham’s A-list mom with her very strategic fashion choices.