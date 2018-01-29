If you’re a fan of the ethical fashion brand Everlane, then it comes as no surprise that their newest style work pant is not only sold out until June 10th, 2018, but even had a 12,000 person wait list before they were even available for purchase on January 25th. The trousers are available in 5 different colors and 2 silhouettes (regular and ankle-length) and thanks to their stretchy fabric and high-waisted fit they’re intended to fit and flatter women of all shapes and sizes equally. Everlane has dubbed them “the pant that does the work for you” and for only $50, they’re a style that we’re willing to wait in line for as well.

Buy It! The Work Pant, $50; everlane.com

If you missed out on your chance to score these must-have trousers this time around – don’t stress! There are plenty of other amazing pieces to shop from Everlane in the meantime, including their buzz-worthy denim line and famous Day Heels (both which had similarly insane wait lists at the time of their launch too!). Scroll down to shop 7 stylish wardrobe staples and be sure to mark your calendar for the restock of The Work Pant on June 10th!

Buy It! The Piped Silk Pocket Shirt, $98; everlane.com

Buy It! The Day Magazine Tote, $165; everlane.com

Buy It! The Japanese Oxford Shirt, $58; everlane.com

Buy It! The High Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

Buy It! The Cashmere Crew, $100; everlane.com

Buy It! The Day Heel, $145; everlane.com

Buy It! The Oversized Blazer, $150; everlane.com

What are your favorite styles to shop from Everlane? Comment below and let us know!