This Underwear Collection Already Has a 30,000 Person Waitlist

Between uncomfortable underwires, pretty-yet-impractical frills or unflattering silhouettes, shopping for the perfect pair of underwear is not an easy task. But that’s all about to change thanks to Everlane.

The ethically sourced brand is loved by cool-girls, minimalists, eco-conscious shoppers — and pretty much everyone else. So when news broke of their first-ever underwear collection launch, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the pieces, so much so that they’ve already racked up a waitlist of close to 30,000 people! But an insane waitlist comes as no surprise following the success of Everlane’s popular Day Heels and denim collection launch (both had shoppers waiting in line).

Everlane enlisted a group of diverse models to front the campaign, including body positive actress, Jemima Kirke. To highlight the brand’s mission, the label posted a letter signed by female employees on Instagram, which stated the goal of the line was to “create simple, natural underwear that women can feel confident and comfortable in. No frills. No bows. No bullshit.”

Soft, comfortable and affordable the collection includes four styles of underwear (The Thong, The Bikini, The Hipster, and The High-Rise Hipster), a wireless tank bra, and a bodysuit – all made of super soft and breathable Supima cotton. With everything priced under $30 and the option to score 3 styles of panties for only $27, this is a collection that is sure to have you ditching your itchy lace underwear and uncomfortable padded bras for good.

Scroll down to find out more about the new underwear collection and shop a few of our other favorite styles while you wait for the list to go down.

Buy It! The Bikini, $12; everlane.com

Buy It! The Hipster, $12; everlane.com

Buy It! The Tank Bra, $22; everlane.com

Buy It! The Bodysuit, $30; everlane.com

Buy It! The Kick Crop Jean, $78; everlane.com

Buy It! The Day Heel, $145; everlane.com

Buy It! The Cashmere Crew, $100; everlane.com