Everlane Is 'Popping' Into Nordstrom! 7 of the Best Styles to Shop Now

Everlane is one of the best places to find stylish and affordable wardrobe essentials. With a cult following, the ethical fashion brand has gained life-long fans and even experienced wait lists of 10,000 and up for a single product launch. Needless to say, they’re killing the fashion retail game and we’re here for it — and so is Nordstrom.

The two retailers have teamed up to bring Everlane to Nordstrom as their newest installment of their Pop-In@Nordstrom shops meaning from now through November 29th, you’ll be able to score Everlane favorites — such as their crazy affordable cashmere sweater dress, famous Day Heel Pumps, coveted classic-style blazer and newly launched denim — in eight different Nordstrom locales including Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Seattle, Bellevue, Vancouver, Toronto, Dallas, and Chicago. Don’t fret if you don’t happen to reside in any of these cities, the partnership is also available on Nordstrom.com so you don’t even have to leave your couch in order to shop!

Scroll down to shop our seven favorite Everlane essentials for fall and beyond

