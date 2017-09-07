People

The Denim Line That Already Has a 44,000 Person Wait List Is Finally Here

By

Posted on

Everlane

Ethical fashion brand Everlane may be known for its basics, but the label is anything but. The brand launched in 2011 with a t-shirt and the mission to bring high-quality clothing and accessories to shoppers without the high-end mark ups, plus a commitment to ethically-made designs. To do this, Everlane cuts out the middleman and lists each piece at the true cost – and fans of the brand can’t get enough. So much so that when the label announced the news of its new denim line (which officially launches September 7th!) a 44,000-person wait list formed – and it’s still growing!

The wait list, however, is not surprising. The brand’s New Day heel sparked huge buzz with a 28,000-person wait list when it launched earlier this year. So the denim line is bound to sell out fast. The jeans are manufactured sustainably in a factory that recycles 98 percent of its water, air dries each pair of jeans and relies on alternate energy to create the denim.

The added bonus? The styles retail for $68 (yes, you read that correctly).

If you’re not already in line, you better jump on fast. We have a feeling Everlane jeans are going to be total game changers. Scroll down to shop them before they’re gone!

Buy It! Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

Buy It! Modern Boyfriend Jean, $68; everlane.com

Buy It! The High Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

Scoop up a pair of The Day Heels while you get in line, too!

Buy It! The Day Heel, $145; everlane.com

What Everlane denim is your favorite? Comment below and let us know!