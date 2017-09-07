The Denim Line That Already Has a 44,000 Person Wait List Is Finally Here

Ethical fashion brand Everlane may be known for its basics, but the label is anything but. The brand launched in 2011 with a t-shirt and the mission to bring high-quality clothing and accessories to shoppers without the high-end mark ups, plus a commitment to ethically-made designs. To do this, Everlane cuts out the middleman and lists each piece at the true cost – and fans of the brand can’t get enough. So much so that when the label announced the news of its new denim line (which officially launches September 7th!) a 44,000-person wait list formed – and it’s still growing!

The wait list, however, is not surprising. The brand’s New Day heel sparked huge buzz with a 28,000-person wait list when it launched earlier this year. So the denim line is bound to sell out fast. The jeans are manufactured sustainably in a factory that recycles 98 percent of its water, air dries each pair of jeans and relies on alternate energy to create the denim.

The added bonus? The styles retail for $68 (yes, you read that correctly).

If you’re not already in line, you better jump on fast. We have a feeling Everlane jeans are going to be total game changers. Scroll down to shop them before they’re gone!

Buy It! Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

Buy It! Modern Boyfriend Jean, $68; everlane.com

Buy It! The High Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

Scoop up a pair of The Day Heels while you get in line, too!

Buy It! The Day Heel, $145; everlane.com

