When it comes to spring color trends, Eva Longoria can’t get enough of all white everything. And no — the actress and fashion designer, who just unveiled her spring collection from her namesake line – isn’t going to wait until Memorial Day to pull out her coveted white denim either.

“I am like a white jeans girl year round,” the 42-year-old star told PeopleStyle. “The Labor Day rule is out the window. Wear your white jeans all year round!”

FROM COINAGE: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift

Longoria knows most women might feel wary that white jeans will look unflattering on their bodies, but she designed white denim for her EL Collection (which comes in sizes 0 to 18, including options for petites!) with those ladies in mind.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Denim Divas! The Celeb-Loved Jeans to Shop Right Now

“My denim acts like a Spanx. It sucks everything in in the right places,” she told us. “It’s not super thin denim that shows all the flaws in your body. This is a really structured denim with a four way stretch that’s complimentary and allows you to wear that white jean. And the white jean in my denim line is my favorite!”

To get the perfect fit for all the pieces she designed, Longoria enlisted her friends and family to give feedback, especially when it came to the denim. “They were like, ‘Eh, I wish it stretched more,’ or ‘Eh, I wish the waist was a little higher,'” she said. “All of my friends, my sisters and my family come in all different sizes, so I wanted to make sure that my line was accessible for the everyday woman.”

Longoria wasn’t totally new to the fashion design scene before starting this collection. The star first dipped her toes into it last year whens she teamed up with The Limited to design her own collection for the brand.

“What’s different now is this is all e-commerce, which is the trend fashion is going towards right now,” she said. While the inspiration behind her first line was “from work to wine” Longoria thinks this one feels “a little younger and more casual” than before.

“There are still dresses and workwear, but for spring we have a lot of sundresses in fun prints and colors. So it feels a little lighter than my fall collection,” she said.

WATCH: Eva Longoria: Her Changing Looks!

Since becoming a designer, Longoria says she still gets excited every time she encounters women wearing her pieces, whether it’s an 18-year-old and an 80-year-old sporting the same blouse or spotting someone in Starbucks wearing one of her designs.

“I was at a Starbucks in San Antonio and the woman in front of me had my top on,” Longoria told us. “I was like, ‘Oh my god! That’s my top!’ And she was like, ‘It’s my top.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, I am sure you bought it. I am just saying I designed it.’ It’s so crazy.”

What are you going to be buying from Eva’s fashion line? Share your picks in the comments below.