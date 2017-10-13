Poll… Is my wig too puffy? @EvaLongoria thinks so. Please lemme know! #WigIssues #ItsNotReallyAWig #Nickname A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

In the ’90s, Mario Lopez‘s curly permed hair from Saved By The Bell was the height of hair achievement. But these days 44-year-old Extra host’s slicked back coif hits new heights in a different way. Although the star has been candid with his struggle with thinning hair in the past (he teamed up with Nioxin in 2013) Lopez’s locks are more voluminous than ever these days. Perhaps too voluminous, as Lopez heard in no uncertain terms from his friend Eva Longoria.

As Lopez announced on his Instagram, Longoria has just delivered the news that he badly needs a haircut. But the TV host didn’t quite agree with her argument, so decided to bring the debate to Instagram to see what his fans think about his hair.

“Poll… Is my wig too puffy? @EvaLongoria thinks so. Please lemme know! #WigIssues #ItsNotReallyAWig #Nickname,” Lopez captioned his video, calling his hair by its nickname he gave it, “wig.”

In the video, Lopez and Longoria argue on camera about whether or not the star is overdue for a haircut.

“Here’s the deal. Eva and her chi-chis both think that my wig is a little too puffy and I think… first of all, I can’t even believe you’re touching it right now!” Lopez said as Longoria dared to tap the top of his hairstyle.

“He needs a haircut!” Longoria said.

“So poll, is it too crazy? Is the wig too crazy? We’re gonna see. We’re gonna take a poll right now. All right. I’ma post this,” he continued.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has turned to social media to decide whether or not he should get a trim. A few months ago, the star posted a photo on himself on his Facebook page saying, “According to my wife, the height of my wig is getting out of control! Thoughts?”

Tell us: do you think Mario needs to take it down an inch or two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!