Eva Longoria Strikes a Pose in a Strappy Leopard One-Piece Swimsuit

A massive snowstorm may be hitting the east coast, but it was hot in Hollywood on Monday as Eva Longoria modeled swimsuits in a sexy outdoor photoshoot.

The 41-year-old former Desperate Housewives star gave off Gabrielle Solis vibes as she was spotted outside MILK Studios posing on set in two revealing one-pieces.

Her hair pulled back in a messy pony, Longoria wore a sweetheart-cut, cheetah-print suit — a look she accessorized with a white cropped tuxedo blazer, as one does.

Impressed by her bod? Longoria says it’s the result of a lot of time in the gym – something she’s been working on since December after going exercise-free for two months.

“I finished SoulCycle,” she confessed in a Dec. 5 Snapchat story, while rocking a makeup-free, bright red face. “It almost killed me. Look at my face — it’s splotchy red. It’s because I haven’t exercised in two months and the blood is finally getting to my face!”

And that glow she’s sporting isn’t just the result of gym time and some well-placed highlighter – it’s something she credits her husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón with.

“He makes me feel beautiful, important, special, spoiled, respected, adored… and all of those things make me just walk tall,” she told PEOPLE Style in a recent Facebook Live.

