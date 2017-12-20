Pregnant Eva Longoria Says This Surprising Part of Her Beauty Routine 'Pisses Me Off Sometimes'

If you’ve ever wanted to know how Eva Longoria stays so youthful, look no further — she’s finally sharing some of her industry tips.

The actress, whose pregnancy was confirmed on Tuesday, reveals all her beauty secrets and tricks in the January issue of NewBeauty magazine on newsstands Dec. 26. From the go-to products she swears by to her makeup inspirations and what she will never try again, Longoria, 42, delves deep into her beauty arsenal for fans.

The Desperate Housewives alum, who’s a L’Oréal Paris ambassador and runs the Eva Longoria Collection clothing line, is not going to be the one to abide by the mantra “less is more.” Says Longoria, “I wasn’t into the natural makeup look. I love makeup! I’m glad the trend right now is heavy makeup. Bring on the makeup!” she says. “Everyone thinks you need to spend a lot of money on products or go to the spa for a facial, but the technology for over-the-counter beauty products has gotten so much better in recent years. Everyone can have access to that.”

John Russo for NewBeauty

Another place Longoria says fans and followers can easily access beauty inspo is social media.

“It’s definitely a place of inspiration for me. I love makeup bloggers and influencers, and I love seeing the new tricks they come up with on Instagram and Pinterest,” the mother-to-be says. “I turn to social media often for ideas for my looks – I’ll see a red lip I really like, or a purple smoky eye I want to try. Its a great place for ideas.”

(It’s also a great place to share her dislikes – Longoria posted to social media a play-by-play of her painful experience with face threading. “I hated it. I’ll never do it again. It hurt so bad!” Longoria recalls. “I’m not a threader. I was in Dubai and my makeup artist wanted me to try it, but never again. Not a fan.”)

While getting glam is a favorite pastime of Longoria’s, if she had a magic wand, she’d skip one entire part of her routine.

“I hate brushing my teeth! I do it twice a day, but it really pisses me off sometimes,” the Overboard star admits. “I wish I could do something with my bottom crooked teeth. I’ve had braces before, but they just keep moving back.”

John Russo for NewBeauty

The part of the routine she’ll never skip? Protecting her skin from the sun, which probably contributes more to her perpetually youthful appearance than anything else in her beauty routine.

“I’m a self-proclaimed sunblock bully. I go around applying it to my friends’ faces; I’ve probably applied it to some strangers’ faces, too,” Longoria says. “I’m forever asking, ‘Do you have sunblock?’ There’s a lot you can do to your skin to keep it healthy, but sunscreen is the big one.”

She’ll have plenty of opportunity to play “sunscreen bully” with her baby on the way, but Longoria doesn’t even drop a hint about the upcoming arrival in the interview. When asked what she’s most excited for in 2018, Longoria dishes, “Getting my star on the Walk of Fame. That will be in April … It’s a dream beyond a dream beyond a dream.”

