Eva Longoria knows the power of a good closet clean-out! One thing that had to go from her wardrobe stash recently? Chunky platforms.

“Remember when the platforms were like the thing?” she said at the Accessories Council’s 21st Annual Excellence Awards in New York City last night, which honored the top talent in the accessory industry. “I just cleaned out my closet and I’m like when the hell did I wear these?!”

The petite powerhouse didn’t ditch all of her heels, however. “Right now, I’m into the single platform,” she said, as she showed off her elegant single platform heels that featured a clear strap on the red carpet at Cipriani.

But with the fall season quickly approaching, Longoria is also all about embracing comfortable shoes over her go-to heels. “I’m really into a good tennis shoe,” she said. “I’m Adidas-ed out and I have a bunch of other brands too, like Vince and James Pearse. They’re so fashionable!”

Of course, it made sense that all things shoes—and bags and jewelry—filled conversation last night at the accessory-obsessed ceremony. Longoria was there to accept the honor of Style Ambassador, which was presented to her by fashion expert, TV host and one of Longoria’s longtime friends, Robert Verdi. “He was the first person to believe I was a fashion icon,” she said during her acceptance speech.

As for winning the honor, she was thrilled: “I am so excited to receive this award because it’s a lifelong project of mine to be in the fashion industry,” the star said. “I’ve been sewing since the age of seven.”

Her goal: To continue evolving in all things fashion, including her own line, Eva Longoria Collection. “I want to be modern yet classic, so it’s a constant balance in this ever-changing industry. It’s an exciting time for me and my brand, I’m honored to receive this from such a prestigious organization.”

Beyond Longoria, the ACE Awards celebrated more of the biggest names in accessories, such as Betsey Johnson, who pulled a Bette-Midler-at-the-Tonys type of ongoing acceptance speech when she took the stage to accept her Style Icon Award. “I did what I believed in,” the designer, who turns 75 this week, said of how she became successful. (The Council and presenter Victoria Justice surprised her on stage with a large Betsey Johnson-inspired birthday cake.)

Her message: She loves everyone who loves her work. “This is true, four marriages later, I have never had love from a man like the love I get from my fans,” she told the cheering crowd. “I love everyone that believes in me, and manufactures me, and ships me, and markdowns and returns me. I love being a person to my fans. What I can finally be now is myself, and I just have to say, I feel so loved. It’s such a good feeling and I had no idea it was going to happen.”

Other notable winners included jewelry designer Kendra Scott, who was honored with the Breakthrough Award. Online retailer Shopbop was honored as Retailer of the Year and Joseph Altuzarra was named Designer of the Year. Jenn Rogien, the costume designer for Orange Is the New Black and Girls, was given the Excellence in Costume Design Award. Monica Rich Kosann accepted the Trailblazer Award for her jewlery collection and Loeffler Randall was named Brand of the Year.