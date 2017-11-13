Shop the Comfy Jeans Erin Andrews Wears from the NFL Field to the Airport

Between traveling all over the country to report from the sidelines at NFL games and heading back to L.A. to host Dancing with the Stars, Erin Andrews barely has a second to herself — let alone time to change her outfit in between flights. More often than not, the game day reporter hops on a plane right after the game ends, and needs to make sure whatever she’s wearing is comfortable enough to wear in the air.

“I spend more time in the airport than I do on a football field and at home!” Andrews told PeopleStyle. “This happy face says I’m headed home for the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals.”

For this week’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons game in Atlanta, Andrews rocked what she calls her “real life uniform”: a pinstripe navy blazer by Theory, a James Perse tank top, classic Current Elliott skinny jeans and suede Everlane booties.

“Nothing fancy, but super comfortable and what I feel confident in,” Andrews said. “It’s my favorite look on the field and to the airport.”

It isn’t easy to find a pair of denim that you’d voluntarily wear on a long flight, but Andrews accomplished it. This particular style’s so popular, it already sold out at Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. But fear not! After some serious digging, we found a lighter wash version of Andrews’ favorite pair available in plenty of styles (and discounted more than $100 off!) at Gilt right now. Hurry and snag yours while they still last!

Buy It! Current Elliott The Ankle Skinny Jeans, $105 (originally $208); gilt.com

