Erin Andrews' NFL Style Diary: How the Reporter Pulled Off a Sequin Blazer on the Football Field

Last week, Erin Andrews kept it casual with a loose patterned top, skinny jeans and ankle booties on the sidelines of the New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL game. But at yesterday’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game in Dallas, Andrews wanted to go for full-glam, and totally pulled it off.

The centerpiece of Andrews’ outfit: a sparkly sequin jacket from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s Paige collaboration that the reporter’s been dying to wear. “I saw this jacket when Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was modeling it for Paige and immediately took a photo of it and said to [my stylist] Anita [Patrickson], ‘Can we please wear this for Dallas?!'” Andrews told PeopleStyle.

But although Andrews couldn’t get the statement-making piece out of her mind, she worried the look might be a bit too much for a football game.

“In the days leading up to the game I started having second thoughts,” Andrews told us about her look. “Is this too much and over the top for a football game? Are people going to hate that I wore sequins on the sidelines?”

Buy It! Rose HW x PAIGE Kate Sequin Stripe Jacket, $545; saks.com

Ultimately, she went for it and pulled off the trendy blazer with some help from her trusty stylist. “I thought that I could make it a bit more casual by wearing the blazer with a white tee, but Anita talked me into keeping it dressy,” Andrews said.

She completed the look by pairing the jacket with a basic black tank, gray Paige skinny jeans and leather black Frye booties while wearing her hair in an effortless ponytail.

“In the end I’m so happy I decided to wear it because it ended up looking amazing on camera!” Andrews said. “Plus when I checked Twitter after the game, so many girls were asking where I got my blazer from so I knew it was a win.”

What did you think of Erin’s game day look this week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.