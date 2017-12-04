Erin Andrews has been spending her time off the sidelines revamping her on-field wardrobe.

With some time off before the holiday season gets into full gear, Fox’s NFL game day reporter used the opportunity to add to her never-ending collection of blazers — one of which she wore during a week-12 game.

“I finally had a weekend off after our Thanksgiving game. I spent the weekend shopping in Beverly Hills. And I was so excited to head to Rag & Bone and see what in their windows. I loved this blazer/coat because of the stiff collar with the leather detail,” Andrews tells PeopleStyle of her olive green Rag & Bone blazer in this week’s style diary.

RELATED: Last Night’s Look: Love It or Leave It?

Erin Andrews Courtesy Erin Andrews

And blazers aren’t the only staple in her game-day wardrobe. Andrews shares that because she’s on her feet for hours, heels are totally off limits — making cute, flat shoes a must-have in her outfit rotation.

“The one thing I don’t think people realize about my Sundays…I walk a ton,” she admits. “In fact, this Sunday was the first time I charted how much I walked around the field. My assistant calculated we walked four miles during the game. This is why I love and have to wear flats during the game. I swear and am obsessed with these Stuart Weitzman boots. They are flat, stylish, and comfortable. I can walk all over the field in these!!”

What do you think of Andrews’ look? Sound off in the comments below.