Erin Andrews' NFL Style Diary: The Game Day Reporter's Transitional Outfit for Unseasonably Warm Fall Weather

Erin Andrews is back this week with another stylish outfit on the football field!

Like the rest of us, the celebrity game day reporter is trying to find the balance between embracing fall-inspired outfits when faced with summer-like temperatures. But if you’re looking for some inspiration for fashionable transition outfits, look no further than Andrews’ chic ensemble from the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game in San Francisco.

“It’s mid-October and it’s still so hot on the football field. I was battling this week on what to wear and still look not so summer,” Andrews told us about the struggle to figure out her look for the week.

Luckily, Andrews had her go-to stylist Anita Patrickson to save the day. “Anita had this number as a backup. A great option when it’s still warm out, but you want to look a little bit more seasonal,” she told us.

Andrews ended up in a tucked in silk L’Agence camisole (which you can snag for yourself at Shopbop) with dark wash skinny Current/Elliott jeans and neutral toned flats. To add an autumnal vibe to the look — without overheating — Erin topped her outfit off with a neutral sleeveless Mackage sweater vest.

In the end, Andrews loved the simple look she went for, but admits she’s still itching to break out her true full-on fall fashion ASAP.

“Now…can we get some cooler temps and break out the boots and blazers?” she said.

What did you think of Erin’a outfit this week? Sound off in the comments below.