It’s been a crazy NFL season, and we’re not just talking about what goes down on the field. Fox’s NFL game day reporter Erin Andrews has survived weeks of unpredictable weather — from unseasonable autumn heat to torrential rainstorms — but finally was able to embrace her favorite fall style on Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers game in Clemson, South Carolina.

Andrews looked casual yet chic on the sidelines in what she described as “the perfect football outfit:” a basic Cotton Citizen crew tee under a plaid Theory blazer (on sale now at Nordstrom!), Current/Elliott skinny jeans and classic white Converse.

“As much as people try to make a game a fashion show, for me it’s all about being comfortable in the elements and still looking presentable,” Andrews told us.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Andrews decided to top off her casual look with the plaid Theory blazer for two specific reasons. “It provides some warmth if it’s a tad chilly and dresses up the outfit a bit,” she told us.

RELATED PHOTOS: 14 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Wear to All Of Your Holiday Parties

Even though Andrews loves getting glammed up every week to host Dancing with the Stars, she looks forward to putting on an outfit she knows she’ll continue to love wearing after the football game ends.

“This is my go-to look for anything…my real life uniform!” she told us. “And when I can rock it at work, my mood is that much better.”

What did you think about Erin’s look this week? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.