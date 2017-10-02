Erin Andrews' NFL Style Diary: All About the NFL Game Day Reporter's Comfy and Casual Look

Erin Andrews posted up in New England to report from the sidelines at yesterday’s New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL game. And after surviving an hour-long rain delay and an unprecedented early autumn heat wave in the past few weeks, the game day reporter finally got to dress for perfect fall weather for yesterday’s game.

“First day of October in New England meant comfortable temperatures, plenty of sun, and thankfully no rain!” Andrews told PeopleStyle.

With sunny skies and brisk temperatures, Andrews’ stylist Anita Patrickson dressed the star in a lightweight patterned button-down from Paige (you can shop it for $228 at Spring), J Brand skinny jeans and tan Everlane boots. She accessorized the look with black wayfarer sunglasses, a delicate necklace and leather belt.

“It was comfy to wear all afternoon and run around the field in,” Andrews said about her look.

The game day reporter says she recently has been obsessed with wearing anything by Paige — a designer brand best known for its denim — which is one reason she was particularly pumped to wear yesterday’s outfit.

“I love everything Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. And since she’s the face of Paige, I’m pretty much on their website every week asking Anita if we can grab their clothes,” Andrews said. “Right now anything Paige is my favorite look!”

What did you think of Erin’s NFL outfit this week? Share your thoughts in the comments below.