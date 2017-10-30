Erin Andrews' NFL Style Diary: The Honest Truth About Looking Good During a Rainy Game

For the past few weeks, NFL game day reporter Erin Andrews has kept her summer style going thanks to the unseasonably warm fall weather at every Sunday football game. She finally got a chance to pull out her favorite cozy autumn sweaters once temperatures dropped, but this week Andrews faced an unpredictable change in plans at yesterday’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins game thanks to heavy gusts of wind and an all-day rainstorm in Maryland.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The game went on, but Andrews’ original outfit of choice did not, thanks to “100 percent chance of rain with 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Unfortunately Mother Nature won during week eight,” Andrews told us.

Although the star would have loved to get all dolled up for the game, when it came down to thinking realistically, Andrews’ knew she had to go fully waterproof so she wouldn’t get totally soaked.

“There’s not much else you can do when you have to stand outside for four hours during a rain storm than wear a full-blown rain suit,” she said.

But of course, Andrews still made sure to make the look her own by adding a few signature touches. “My accessories were a NFL on Fox baseball hat and [black] Hunter boots,” she said.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! 20 Absurdly Cozy Oversized Sweaters to Buy for Fall

Still, even though Andrews made sure to get all decked out in the best rain-proof pieces, the bad weather made it a challenge for her to actually do her job on the sidelines. “The worst part of a bad weather game is a runny nose and pruned fingers. Plus, it’s hard to take notes! Sometimes we have to hide in a tent to read over soaked notes,” she said.

There is one aspect of a rainy game Andrews doesn’t mind: “Not having to worry about my hair or makeup!” she told us. All you need for your sideline beauty look? ” Waterproof mascara!”



What did you think of Erin’s look for the rainy game this week? Sound off in the comments below.