Erin Andrews' NFL Style Diary: Get the Details on the Sideline Reporter's Chic All-Black Look

For the past few weeks of the NFL season, game day reporter Erin Andrews has played around with everything from bright colors and patterns to shimmering sequins. But this week to cover the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers game in Minneapolis, Andrews decided to go New York City chic in a cool girl, all-black ensemble.

“After the glitz and glamour of the sequined blazer last week we decided dial it back a little and go with a simple look. And nothing says sleek and chic like all black!” Andrews told PeopleStyle about her look.

Andrews’ says she’s been on a Paige kick lately (she’s sported pieces from the brand the past few games) and didn’t stop this week either. The star reporter paired a sheer lace button up with a black tank underneath with black Paige skinny jeans and black leather Frye ankle booties.

“One of the great things about Minnesota’s new stadium is that it’s enclosed so the ever-changing weather is one less thing to worry about,” she said. “So, we thought this lightweight look would be perfect.”

But as Andrews has learned in the past, you should always expect the unexpected when planning an outfit for a football game.

“On game day they decided to open up the roof and and it was freezing outside, which made it pretty chilly on the field,” she said. Luckily I had decided at the last minute to toss a black leather jacket in my bag before leaving L.A.”

So the star tossed on her go-to jacket to pull the look together and stay warm on the sidelines.

“I was bummed that I ended up having to cover up such a great top for the game,” Andrews said, “but happy I was prepared!”

What did you think of Erin’s look this week? Sound off in the comments below.