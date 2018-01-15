With only a few more weeks left in the NFL season, FOX Game Day reporter Erin Andrews is pulling out all the stops when it comes to her sideline outfits.

This week, the star reporter turned to stylist Victoria Trilling to help put together her chic all-black ensemble for Sunday night’s New Orleans Saint vs. Minnesota Vikings playoff game in Minneapolis. But luckily, Andrews didn’t have to worry about sacrificing style and bundling up in winter gear in the below-freezing temperatures.

“It was in the single digits outside in Minnesota for the NFC Divisional playoffs…but warm inside the stadium!” Andrews told PeopleStyle.

Erin Andrews

“And thank goodness,” Andrews continued. “[It] gave me a chance to wear a little leather and lace!”

The statement piece of Andrews professional and put-together look was a leather moto jacket from IRO featuring sheer floral lace sleeves and an asymmetrical front zip closure.

Erin Andrews

“I love a blazer so look for games but that can look redundant,” Andrews admitted. “I love IRO’s twist on this jacket.”

The star completed her outfit with a pair of black Paige skinny jeans ($179 at Nordstrom), a scoop neck Wolford bodysuit and knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots.

We did some digging and tracked the statement piece in Andrews’ outfit (her cool girl IRO jacket) which is exclusively available at Intermix for $945. It’s definitely an investment item, but if Andrews swears by it, we’re sure it’s worth the splurge.