Erika Jayne (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi’s alter-ego) repeatedly sings in her hit song that it’s “XXPEN$IVE to be me” and she’s not exaggerating.

PeopleStyle caught up with the reality show star for our 5 Questions video series to find out what it really takes to live a life as glamorous as Girardi’s, and unsurprisingly, it’s just as over-the-top as you think.

For starters, she didn’t just buy her husband a typical wallet or power drill for the holidays. No, she bought attorney Tom Girardi a top-of-the-line Toto toilet with heated seats and oscillation. “Yeah, I bought him a toilet,” she tells PeopleStyle. “Seriously, that is the truth. It was a $5,000 toilet, who does this?”

So what exactly makes this toliet worth $5,000? “It’s getting installed this week it has to have like its own power source and everything; it’s major. It’s ridiculous. He’s going to kill me. That’s okay.”

While the toilet was being installed, Erika was doing press in N.Y.C. and made time to do a little shopping for herself at Bergdorf Goodman. “I bought a Chanel bag and these [$2,190] Tom Ford scrunched patent boots” which she modeled in the Instagram, below.

And as if having her glam team follow her everywhere she goes (remember she flew them them half way across the world to Dubai during her trip with the cast in season 6?), she has a “pretty mess” of makeup in her own arsenal. “I’m a big fan of [$3o] Dior lip gloss so I have practically every shade they’ve ever made,” she revealed.

“I am a big lip gloss person, I don’t know why. I have been since I was a child,” she said. “I used to beg my mother to get me Bonne Bell Lip Smackers. I always wanted lip gloss and I still do everyday.”

Watch the clip above to find out if she’ll ever consider starting her own clothing line and which celebrity she was most surprised to find out is a major RHOBH fan.

And tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.