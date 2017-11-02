Erdem x H&M

H&M has teamed up with high-fashion design house Erdem on one of their prettiest (and most wearable) collections yet. Erdem, known for its romantic silhouettes, hand-painted floral prints, delicate lace details and gorgeous gowns has truly brought that super-feminine aesthetic to the collection of dresses, tops, skirts, outerwear, accessories and more.

The dreamy collection ranges from $35 for a T-shirt to $299 for a beautiful lace and floral print maxi dress. With reports of fans already lining up outside of H&M stores everywhere, we have a feeling this gorgeous collection is going to get scooped up fast, so keep scrolling to shop our nine favorite styles before they’re sold out!