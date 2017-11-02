Style

Erdem x H&M is Here! These Are the 9 Best Styles to Buy (Right Now, Before It Sells Out)

Full of gorgeous floral prints, delicate lace and romantic silhouettes, the Erdem x H&M collection is officially here! Shop our 9 favorite styles before they’re gone

H&M has teamed up with high-fashion design house Erdem on one of their prettiest (and most wearable) collections yet. Erdem, known for its romantic silhouettes, hand-painted floral prints, delicate lace details and gorgeous gowns has truly brought that super-feminine aesthetic to the collection of dresses, tops, skirts, outerwear, accessories and more.

The dreamy collection ranges from $35 for a T-shirt to $299 for a beautiful lace and floral print maxi dress. With reports of fans already lining up outside of H&M stores everywhere, we have a feeling this gorgeous collection is going to get scooped up fast, so keep scrolling to shop our nine favorite styles before they’re sold out!

Floral Dress

Buy It! Jacquard Patterned Cutout Dress, $199; hm.com

Embellished Pumps

Buy It! Leather Pumps with Rhinestones, $249; hm.com

Short Mohair-blend Sweater

Buy It! Sweater, $99; hm.com

Jacquard Patterned Blazer

Buy It! Blazer, $199; hm.com

Embellished Handbag

Buy It! Leather Handbag, $299; hm.com

Leopard Coat

Buy It! Coat, $249; hm.com

Pearl and Rhinestone Earrings

Buy It! Clip On Earrings, $39.99; hm.com

Lace Maxi Dress

Buy It! Dress with Lace, $299; hm.com

Lace Blouse

Buy It! Lace Blouse, $129; hm.com

