The Emmy Awards mark the official kick off to awards season. The biggest stars in television make sure to pull out all the style stops on the carpet. And leading up to the show, celebs tap their army of stylists, makeup artists, estheticians and hair stylists to get them primped and ready to go for biggest night in television. Everyone from Heidi Klum to Oprah can’t help but share behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at what it’s like to get ready for a big awards show, from getting their nails primped to sneaking in a quick facial to look red carpet ready.

Totally normal Sunday, nothing unusual happening here… 💁🏼 @joannavargasnyc #emmys #handmaidstale A post shared by Elisabeth Moss (@elisabethmossofficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Outstanding Lead Actress nominee (she’s also up for Outstanding Drama Series) Elisabeth Moss started her Sunday morning early with celeb-loved skincare specialist Joanna Vargas. The master facialist massaged in a depuffing sheet mask over the actress’s eyes so any dark circles will disappear by the time she hits the red carpet tonight.

“Totally normal Sunday, nothing unusual happening here… 💁🏼 @joannavargasnyc #emmys#handmaidstale,” Moss captioned the photo.

Getting ready with @lindahaymakeup and @hairbylorenzomartin #emmys2017 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 17, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Project Runway host Heidi Klum always loves sharing getting ready Instagram videos with her fans as she preps for shows. So of course, she didn’t hold back for the Emmys. Klum showed off her bare skin at the start of the video, then hyperlapsed through her lengthy glam routine with makeup artist Linda Hay and hair stylist Lorenzo Martin.

Now onto the nail and feet thang with @footnanny. It's a process y'all. #emmys2017 A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

It’s been nine years since Oprah Winfrey last attended the Emmys, so for her big return tonight, the star’s primped to perfection from head-to-toe. And Winfrey’s all about keeping it real, admitting “it’s a process y’all” on an Instagram shot getting a pedicure. “Now onto the nail and feet than with @footnanny,” she said.

Options options!!!! Getting ready! #emmys2017 🥂🥂 @lorraineschwartz candy tray💎💎💎 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

There’s no doubt getting draped in the most expensive jewels is the highlight of the Emmys for many stars, including Sofia Vergara, who showed off her “candy tray” of turquoise, blue and diamond jewelry pieces she’s deciding between tonight.

Who are you hoping wins big at the Emmys tonight? Sound off in the comments below!