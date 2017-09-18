Underneath the gorgeous designer gowns stars wear to award shows like the Emmys are Spanx. They stretchy undergarment helps suck everything in and smooth out any imperfections celebs want to hide on the red carpet. It’s meant to stay hidden to create the illusion of perfection, but sometimes Spanx has a mind of its own and peeks out when you don’t want it to, which is what happened to Sarah Hyland on the red carpet Sunday.

Hyland’s been a regular at the award show since Modern Family first hit the small screen in 2009, but this year the actress, 26, faced a hilarious wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

The star’s vibrant orange Zac Posen gown featured a cutout at the midriff where her black Spanx sneakily peeked out.

“Kickstarting fall off with a PSL dress and a splash of spanx,” Hyland captioned a series of red carpet photos on Instagram and Twitter.

Her carousel of pics also showed the moments leading up to her Spanx discovery, with the final slideshow image featuring her shocked facial expression as she hurriedly tried to cover the shapewear.

All was well once Hyland fixed her peek-a-boo Spanx as her stylist Brad Goreski put it perfectly on Instagram: “@therealsarahhyland giving autumn goddess vibes in a @zacposen gown.”

Along with her designer gown, Hyland played up the fall-inspired colors with an orange sapphire, fire opal and ruby ring and earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

And the warm tones also were accented with her makeup. Hyland’s makeup artist Allan Avendaño used Avon eyeshadow products in hues such as “Smoky Nights” and “Desert Sun” as well as the brand’s “Light Bronze” bronzing powder and “Warm Honey” luminous blush.

Last but certainly not least, Avon lip liner in “Peach Envy” and matte lipstick in “Marvelous Mocha” completed her overall look.

What do you think of Sarah’s look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.