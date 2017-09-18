People

Emmy Awards

Robin Wright and Dylan Penn Make Haute Mother-Daughter Red Carpet Arrival at Emmys 2017

Robin Wright brought a special (and especially stylish) loved one as her date to the Emmy Awards.

The House of Cards actress, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, made her red carpet arrival with 26-year-old daughter Dylan Penn, whose father is actor Sean Penn.

Wright, 51, rocked a strapless black gown and some blunt bangs while her oldest child color coordinated in a lace gown.

Wright and Penn, 57, tied the knot in 1996 and filed for divorce in 2007 before reconciling shortly after. The couple, who are also parents to 23-year-old son Hopper Jack, officially ended their marriage in July 2010.

With this year’ Emmys nomination, Wright earned her fourth consecutive in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.