Jane Fonda, 79, Debuts a Party Ponytail on the Emmys Red Carpet! Plus More Stellar Style from Ladies Over 50

There is always a lot to be excited for in terms of Emmys style, but one thing we’ve been especially psyched to see is the contingent of super chic nominees over 50 and what they chose to wear to tonight’s big event. These celebs are always some of the best dressed of this red carpet — or any red carpet they do — and tonight was no exception. Here are some of our favorites so far.

JANE FONDA

Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda, 79, surprised fans by treating the Emmys as an opportunity to debut a brand new hairstyle, complete with bangs (her own) and a long ponytail (not her own).

“Jonathan Hanousek my hairdresser [did this],” she tells PEOPLE on the carpet about her bold hair look. “I am just kind of a limp rag and they do whatever they want. I’ve had long hair before. But these are my bangs. He cut the bangs.”

As for her style, she stuck to her signature of boldly-hued gowns in a Brandon Maxwell long-sleeve hot pink gown with short train, which she complemented with a silver clutch.

So how did she pick the look? “I have a very talented stylist who makes the decisions for me,” she noted, crediting her stylist Tanya Gill. “She’s really good.”

She also added a personal touch to her jewelry selection wearing for over $2.4 million worth of one-of-kind emerald and diamond pieces by Gismondi 1754, including a necklace that extended down her back. It took over 600 hours and 10 master artisans to create the jewels, which were put together in Italy. “[They] arrived from Genoa today,” she explains. “My ancestors are from there.”

VIOLA DAVIS

Viola Davis, 52, proved her love of color in a burnt orange body-hugging Zac Posen gown with a pleated skirt and train.

ROBIN WRIGHT

The House of Cards star, 51, walked the carpet with her look-alike daughter, Dylan Penn, who both chose body-hugging black gowns. Wright’s was a shimmery strapless design featuring a sweetheart-style neckline, while Penn chose a spaghetti-strap black lace gown.

JUDITH LIGHT

Judith Light, 68, also had another standout look. She’s known for her elegant-with-a-twist choices — many of which have long sleeves — and found another gem of a gown in this black gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline and a thigh-high slit. As always, her ultimate accessory: Her signature red carpet power pose.

MICHELLE PFEIFFER

The Wizard of Lies nominee, 59, has been a red carpet front-runner throughout her tenure in Hollywood thanks to her love of classic silhouettes. And she stuck to her go-to for the Emmys red carpet in a black tea-length Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer long-sleeves and a full pleated skirt.

LESLIE JONES

We love the Saturday Night Live star for her bold style choices and enthusiasm for fashion. She just celebrated her 50th birthday in a sheer skirt that showed off her super-fit body, and chose a similar look for the Emmys. The first-time nominee wore a custom sparkly black gown by Christian Siriano featuring a sheer neckline and skirt with a thigh-high slit, a look she accessorized with glamorous drop earrings.

JESSICA LANGE

The Feud star, 68, evoked the old school Hollywood glam of her character Joan Crawford in a V-neck, long-sleeve black velvet Gucci gown with ruffled bell sleeves and crystal floral embroidery.

